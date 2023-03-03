EIA blames crude oil blending, under-reported output for high adjustments in US data

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday that crude oil blending and under-reported oil output were key reasons for recently high adjustment figures in the weekly oil inventory data.

The EIA will make changes to its surveys to get more accurate crude output data, and will make changes to its accounting methods for crude oil blending, Joe DeCarolis, an official with the EIA, said on Twitter.

The EIA has posted three consecutive weeks of relatively high adjustments to their crude inventory data. In the most recent data, the EIA reported an adjustment factor about 2.27 million barrels per day (bpd), on par with the largest adjustment ever since records began in 2001.

This data serves as a balancing item when the EIA's supply and demand data do not align, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

"The EIA typically is missing some element of supply or demand each week, but the magnitude of this number has grown significantly in recent years," Smith said.

The EIA recently completed a 90-day assessment of the high adjustment figures, DeCarolis said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.