EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $787 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $446 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $3.32 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $787 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 -$3.43 Full year revenue guidance: $13,000 -$13,400 Mln

