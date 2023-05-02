News & Insights

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Reports Fall In Q1 Income

May 02, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $257 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $3.02 billion from $3.27 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $257 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,020 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $12,300 -$12,500 Mln

