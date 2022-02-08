Markets
EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Q4 sales increase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $204 million

The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $4.27 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $204 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.27 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.2 - $4.3 Bln

