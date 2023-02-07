EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.10 billion from $3.25 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $105 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,900 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.