EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $372 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $5.43 billion from $5.68 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $716 Mln. vs. $723 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $5.43 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.77 to $3.82

