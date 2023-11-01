News & Insights

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

November 01, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $319 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $3.06 billion from $3.32 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $319 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.06 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $12,170 Mln

