EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.32 billion from $3.20 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $13,000 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.