Markets
DD

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

November 08, 2022 — 06:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.32 billion from $3.20 billion last year.

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $13,000 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter