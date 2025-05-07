Stocks
$EHTH stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 07, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$EHTH stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,940,011 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EHTH:

$EHTH Insider Trading Activity

$EHTH insiders have traded $EHTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $104,908.

$EHTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $EHTH stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EHTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

