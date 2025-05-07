$EHTH stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EHTH stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,940,011 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EHTH:
$EHTH Insider Trading Activity
$EHTH insiders have traded $EHTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $104,908.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EHTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $EHTH stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 469,392 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,412,284
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 446,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,199,139
- REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 291,990 shares (+166.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,744,706
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 193,000 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,200
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 183,956 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,729,186
- UBS GROUP AG added 180,417 shares (+433.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,695,919
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 147,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,383,285
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EHTH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EHTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EHTH forecast page.
You can track data on $EHTH on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.