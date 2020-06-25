EHTH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.77, changing hands as low as $97.80 per share. eHealth Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHTH's low point in its 52 week range is $52.71 per share, with $152.1862 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.83.

