EHTH Falls to Levels Below Book Value

In trading on Monday, shares of eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $66.00, changing hands as low as $65.49 per share. eHealth Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHTH shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, EHTH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.15 per share, with $112.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.78.

