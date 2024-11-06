eHealth upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum upgraded eHealth (EHTH) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $7, up from $5.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EHTH:
- eHealth reports Q3 revenue $58.4M, consensus $58.56M.
- eHealth receives Hitrust i1 certification for managing data protectione
- eHealth Announces Executive Retention Incentives Post-CEO Departure
- eHealth Enhances Board with Strategic Digital Expertise
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.