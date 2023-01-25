EHealth Spikes In View Of Better-than-expected Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), an online marketplace for health insurance, are rising more than 30% Wednesday morning after the company reported preliminary fourth- quarter revenue, better than analysts' view.

The company sees revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $190 million- $200 million. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $179 million for the quarter.

EHTH is at $7.16 currently. It has traded in the range of $2.67-$22.32 in the last 1 year.

