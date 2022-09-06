EHealth Sinks On News Of Removal From S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of online health insurance marketplace eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) are down more than 16% Tuesday morning ta $4.72.

As per a statement by S&P Dow Jones Indices, eHealth will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600, effective September 19.

In the second quarter reported on August 8, the company's revenue had declined 48% year-on-year to $96.6 million due primarily to a $28.0 million decrease in in-period Medicare commission revenue. The stock declined more than 40% since then.

EHTH has traded in the range of $4.56-$47.21 in the past 52 weeks.

