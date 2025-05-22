eHealth Shares Down 2.4% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat, '25 View Reaffirmed

eHealth, Inc.’s EHTH shares have lost 2.4% since the company reported first-quarter 2025 results on May 7, before the opening bell. The strong quarterly results benefited from Medicare segment growth, driven by a 25% surge in Medicare Advantage submissions and a 16% rise in approved members. Higher commissions and other revenues also supported the quarterly performance. However, a significant revenue decline in the Employer and Individual segment partially offset the upside.

EHTH reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 8 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 79 cents in the prior year.

Revenues amounted to $113.1 million, which rose 21.7% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 23.1%.

EHTH’s Quarterly Operational Update

Commissions of $98.9 million improved 22% year over year. Other revenues climbed 18% year over year to $14.2 million. Medicare submissions across the core agency and carrier-dedicated Amplify platforms of the company rose 22% year over year on the back of a 25% year-over-year surge in Medicare Advantage submissions.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased 2% year over year to $108.3 million due to decreased general and administrative expenses. Interest expenses of $2.6 million witnessed a 6% year-over-year decline.

EHTH’s net income of $2 million jumped 111% year over year in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA soared 858% year over year to $12.5 million. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Segmental Update

Medicare: The segment’s revenues climbed 26% year over year to $103.7 million. Gross profit totaled $35.7 million, up 62% year over year. The segment benefited on the back of an increase in approved members across Medicare Advantage. Medicare plan approved members rose 16% year over year.

Employer and Individual: The unit recorded revenues of $9.5 million, which dropped 11% year over year. Gross profit declined 19% year over year to $6 million. The segment suffered a blow due to decreased individual, family and small business approved members.

eHealth’s Financial Update (as of March 31, 2025)

eHealth exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $121.1 million, which rose from $39.2 million at the 2024-end level. Total assets of $1.1 billion decreased from $1.2 billion at 2024-end.

Total stockholders’ equity of $581.6 million decreased from $588.4 million as of the 2024-end figure.

Net cash provided by operations totaled $77.1 million compared with $70.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

eHealth’s 2025 Guidance Reaffirmed

eHealth earlier expected revenues in the range of $510-$550 million, the mid-point of which indicates a 0.5% dip from the 2024 figure.

GAAP net income is still projected to remain in the $(10)-$15 million band.

Adjusted EBITDA was earlier anticipated to be in the band of $35-$60 million. Operating cash flow was earlier estimated to be in the range of $(25)-$10 million in 2025.

EHTH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EHTH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

