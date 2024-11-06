eHealth reports Q3 revenue $58.4M, consensus $58.56M.

Reports Q3 non-GAAP net loss ($43.3M) vs. ($46.3M) last year. Reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA ($34.8M) vs. ($28.1M) last year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EHTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.