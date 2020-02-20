Ehealth Q4 Profit Rises; Sees 2020 Above View

(RTTNews) - eHealth Inc. (EHTH), a private online health insurance exchange, reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $88.8 million or $3.58 per share, from $26.1 million, or $1.25 net income per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was driven primarily by eHealth's share price appreciation.

The share price appreciation has increased the value of the equity-based portion of the earnout consideration owed to the former holders of GoMedigap equity interests.

EHTH closed Thursday regular trading at $129.18, down $3.07 or 2.32 percent. But, in the after hours, the stock gained $24.52 or 18.98%.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $102.5 million, or $4.13 per share, compared to $35.7 million or $1.72 per share last year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $301.7 million, a 124% increase from $134.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.43 per share and revenues of $234.87 million for the forth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects net income per share to be in the range of $2.64 to $3.23 per share, non-GAAP net income per share of $3.56 to $4.09, and total revenue of $580.0 million to $620.0 million. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $3.01 per share on annual revenues of $546.02 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.