EHealth Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $14.5 million or $0.55 per share, compared to net loss of $11.0 million or $0.47 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the third quarter was $9.5 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $10.1 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter increased 35% to $94.3 million from $69.9 million last year. Commission revenue increased 23%, while other revenue surged 104%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.58 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.