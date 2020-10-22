Markets
EHTH

EHealth Q3 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $14.5 million or $0.55 per share, compared to net loss of $11.0 million or $0.47 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the third quarter was $9.5 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $10.1 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Revenues for the third quarter increased 35% to $94.3 million from $69.9 million last year. Commission revenue increased 23%, while other revenue surged 104%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.58 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHTH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular