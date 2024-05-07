eHealth, Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$16.98 million, or -$0.96 per share. This compares with -$19.88 million, or -$1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $92.96 million from $73.72 million last year.

eHealth, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$16.98 Mln. vs. -$19.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.96 vs. -$1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $92.96 Mln vs. $73.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $450 Mln-$475 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.