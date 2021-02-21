eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

It's been a good week for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.2% to US$57.68. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$583m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.68 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that eHealth is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:EHTH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Following the latest results, eHealth's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$688.8m in 2021. This would be a solid 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 25% to US$2.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$752.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$67.18, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values eHealth at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that eHealth's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 18%, compared to a historical growth rate of 30% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while eHealth's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of eHealth's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for eHealth going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with eHealth (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

