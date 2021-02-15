eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

eHealth EHTH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the three reported quarters of 2020.

Factors to Consider

eHealth’s fourth-quarter results are likely to be driven by better performances of its Medicare as well as individual and family plan (IFP) business.



The company’s investments in Medicare-related marketing initiatives and expansion of telesales capacity and online sales capability are expected to have driven the performance of the Medicare segment. Medicare enrollment is likely to have grown as the company caters to solid demand via its omni-channel consumer engagement platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segment revenues is pegged at $343 million, indicating an increase of 21.2% from the year-ago reported number.



However, the company stated that Medicare enrollments were adversely impacted by the underperformance of its external agent force as well as some of its marketing channels, particularly Direct Response TV, as well as pandemic and an extended election cycle. Nonetheless, major medical online enrollments are likely to have limited the downside. The company noted that the number of approved members for Medicare Advantage products grew 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the number of approved members at the Medicare segment is pegged at 217,195 for the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the number of approved members at the Medicare segment is pegged at 345,409 for the to-be-reported quarter, suggesting an increase of 26.4% from the prior quarter.



The company’s individual and family plan (IFP) business is likely to have performed well and benefited from estimated lifetime values of individual and family plan members. Nonetheless, the company estimated the number of approved members for major medical individual and family plan products to decrease 2% in fourth quarter.



The company estimates fourth-quarter revenues between $291 and $293 million. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $81 to $84 million.



Expenses are likely to have risen in the fourth quarter, attributable to higher customer care enrollment expense.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 earnings implies a decline of 46.3% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for eHealth this time around. This is because the stock does not have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Earnings ESP: eHealth has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.22 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



eHealth, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

eHealth, Inc. price-eps-surprise | eHealth, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: eHealth currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



American International AIG has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ashford Hospitality AHT has an Earnings ESP of +36.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.



American Tower AMT has an Earnings ESP of +7.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

