eHealth (EHTH) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 11.02

The average one-year price target for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been revised to 11.02 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 9.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.69% from the latest reported closing price of 8.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.05%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 18,879K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palo Alto Investors holds 2,739K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 14.68% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 979K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 23.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 116.81% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 625K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 13.46% over the last quarter.

eHealth Background Information

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

