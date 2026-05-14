eHealth (EHTH) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for eHealth (NasdaqGS:EHTH) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 41.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHTH is 0.03%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 21,210K shares. The put/call ratio of EHTH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

8 Knots Management holds 2,332K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,761K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 1,531K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 1,409K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,206K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

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