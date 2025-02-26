EHEALTH Earnings Results: $EHTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

EHEALTH ($EHTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, missing estimates of $2.77 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $315,180,000, beating estimates of $289,793,628 by $25,386,372.

EHEALTH Insider Trading Activity

EHEALTH insiders have traded $EHTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $104,908.

EHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of EHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

