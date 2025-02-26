EHEALTH Earnings Results: $EHTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

EHEALTH ($EHTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, missing estimates of $2.77 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $315,180,000, beating estimates of $289,793,628 by $25,386,372.
EHEALTH Insider Trading Activity
EHEALTH insiders have traded $EHTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $104,908.
EHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of EHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP removed 469,392 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,412,284
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 446,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,199,139
- REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 291,990 shares (+166.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,744,706
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 193,000 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,200
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 183,956 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,729,186
- UBS GROUP AG added 180,417 shares (+433.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,695,919
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 158,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $645,337
