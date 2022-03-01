EHealth Down 26% After Reporting Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) shares are falling more than 26 percent on Tuesday morning trade, as the company reported fourth-quarter net loss, compared to profit last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net loss of $122.94 million, compared to $45.45 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $13.12 million or $0.49 per share. Looking ahead, the company expects 2022 net loss in a range of $147-$$124.0 million on revenue of in a range of $448-$470 million.

Currently, shares are at $11.47, down 26.13 percent from the previous close of $15.54 on a volume of 1,550,114. For the 52-week period, the shares $10.27 - $78.00 on average volume of 568,500.

