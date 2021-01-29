Markets
EHTH

Ehealth Cuts FY Outlook; Stock Plunges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - eHealth Inc. (EHTH), a private online health insurance marketplace in the United States, said that it expects net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be in the range of $43.5 million to $45.5 million compared to the prior guidance of $79.0 million to $94.0 million.

In Friday pre-market trade, EHTH was trading at $64.00, down $14.20 or 18.16 percent.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 is expected to be in the range of $581.0 million to $583.0 million compared to the company's guidance of $630.0 million to $670.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $659.05 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for the fourth-quarter, the company projects GAAP net income to be in the range of $57.0 million to $59.0 million, and revenue of $291.0 million to $293.0 million. Analysts expect revenues of $369.24 million for the fourth-quarter.

In a separate press release, eHealth said that an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm, has reached a binding agreement to make a $225 million investment in the company by purchasing convertible preferred stock.

In connection with the investment, Aaron Tolson, Managing Director of H.I.G., will be nominated for appointment as a director to the eHealth Board of Directors upon closing of the transaction. With Tolson's appointment, the eHealth Board will consist of 8 members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHTH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular