eHealth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EHTH

In trading on Friday, shares of eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.57, changing hands as high as $74.94 per share. eHealth Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHTH's low point in its 52 week range is $47.8401 per share, with $137.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.82.

