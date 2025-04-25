$EHC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EHC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $51,580,383 of trading volume.

$EHC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EHC:

$EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $EHC stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EHC forecast page.

You can track data on $EHC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.