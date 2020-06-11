EHC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.04, changing hands as low as $68.09 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.01 per share, with $83.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.24.

