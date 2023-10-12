EHC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.25, changing hands as low as $61.85 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.19 per share, with $72.0631 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.47.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VPUT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ADN
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YJUN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.