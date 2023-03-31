EHC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.58, changing hands as high as $53.94 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.2523 per share, with $64.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.87.

