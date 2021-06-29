EHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.73, changing hands as low as $78.67 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $59.10 per share, with $89.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.75.

