EHang Reports Record Revenue and Global Expansion

November 18, 2024 — 11:58 am EST

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

EHang Holdings has announced record-high quarterly revenues for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 347.8% increase year-over-year, driven by significant sales of its EH216 series products. The company demonstrated strong operational progress across several Chinese cities, introduced a strategic partnership for eVTOL talent training, and achieved a breakthrough in solid-state battery technology. With a focus on expanding its global presence, EHang is poised for further growth in the urban air mobility sector.

