EHang Reports Record Revenue and Global Expansion

Ehang Holdings (EH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

EHang Holdings has announced record-high quarterly revenues for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 347.8% increase year-over-year, driven by significant sales of its EH216 series products. The company demonstrated strong operational progress across several Chinese cities, introduced a strategic partnership for eVTOL talent training, and achieved a breakthrough in solid-state battery technology. With a focus on expanding its global presence, EHang is poised for further growth in the urban air mobility sector.

For further insights into EH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.