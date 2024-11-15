EHang partners with Sunriver with purchase plan for 50 EH216-S units

EHang (EH) Holdings has signed a cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang Sunriver Culture and Tourism to explore an industrial model that integrates low-altitude economy with cultural tourism in China. Under the Agreement, Sunriver plans to purchase 50 units of EH216-S or similar pilotless passenger-carrying aircraft from EHang for its cultural tourism projects based on market development needs. Sunriver has placed a purchase order for 5 units of EH216-S as the first batch for aerial tourism use cases. The remaining aircraft will be gradually deployed in the tourism attractions under the Sunriver.

