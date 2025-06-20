Markets
EHang, Jingyue Hi-tech Zone To Boost Commercial Deployment Of Pilotless EVTOLs In Jilin Province

June 20, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), Friday announced a collaboration with the Management Committee of Jingyue High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Changchun, Jilin Province, developing a provincial-level demonstration zone for low-altitude economic development, integrating industrial development, technological innovation, and real-world application scenarios.

As per the terms of the deal, Jilin Aerospace Industry Development Investment Co., Ltd., has agreed to place an order for 41 units of EHang's EH216-S pilotless eVTOLs, which will be deployed for low-altitude sightseeing, urban emergency response, and city traffic management operations.

Concurrently, EHang announced its plans to partner with Jingyue Hi-tech Zone to advance R&D and production of composite materials for low-altitude aircraft and eVTOL components.

COO Wang Zhao commented, "Our collaboration with Jingyue Hi-tech Zone will help advance the integrated development of both the practical application and commercial deployment of eVTOL in cold-climate regions establishing a benchmark for low-altitude economy applications in extreme cold regions."

In the pre-market hours, EH is trading at $16.50, down 0.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

