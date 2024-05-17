EHang Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on EHang Holdings.

Looking at options history for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $284,915 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $270,120.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $22.0 for EHang Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EHang Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EHang Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

EHang Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.55 $2.3 $2.35 $16.00 $92.8K 0 405 EH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $20.00 $81.1K 863 1.3K EH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.75 $22.00 $75.0K 221 1.5K EH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.2 $1.15 $1.2 $20.00 $60.0K 863 665 EH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $2.85 $3.0 $20.00 $54.0K 164 0

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, it continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

In light of the recent options history for EHang Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of EHang Holdings With a trading volume of 1,398,256, the price of EH is up by 1.42%, reaching $19.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. Expert Opinions on EHang Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for EHang Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

