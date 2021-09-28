EHang Holdings' (NASDAQ:EH) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock ascends 7.7% this past week

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 37% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 232% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

EHang Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

EHang Holdings grew its revenue by 12% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 232%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:EH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

A Different Perspective

EHang Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 232% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 37% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EHang Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for EHang Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

