EHang Holdings Ltd put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 2,837 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 12/6 weekly 13.5 puts and 12/13 weekly 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 6.29, while ATM IV is up nearly 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 13th.

