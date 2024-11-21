EHang Holdings Ltd put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 6,604 puts trading, or 7x expected. Most active are Apr-25 8 puts and Jan-25 10 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.67, while ATM IV is up over 10 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 13th.
