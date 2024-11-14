EHang Holdings Ltd put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 33,958 puts trading, or 15x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 15.5 puts and Jan-25 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 19,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 7.92, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 18th.

