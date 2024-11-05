EHang Holdings Ltd put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 8,085 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 16 puts and Nov-24 21 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 7,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.43, while ATM IV is up nearly 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 28th.

