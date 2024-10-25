EHang Holdings Ltd put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 2,720 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 16 puts and Nov-24 18 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.39, while ATM IV is up over 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 28th.

