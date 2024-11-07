EHang Holdings Ltd call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in EHang (EH) Holdings Ltd with 4,333 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 80.79%. Nov-24 20 calls and Nov-24 18 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 28th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.