EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (EH) Price Target Increased by 350.49% to 23.66

The average one-year price target for EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:EH) has been revised to 23.66 / share. This is an increase of 350.49% from the prior estimate of 5.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.43 to a high of 24.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from the latest reported closing price of 22.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EH is 0.62%, an increase of 43.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 7,842K shares. The put/call ratio of EH is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 3,136K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 29.70% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 915K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 42.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 202,999.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 511K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 100.32% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 460K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 18.41% over the last quarter.

EHang Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

