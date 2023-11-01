EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (EH) Price Target Increased by 29.79% to 31.11

The average one-year price target for EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:EH) has been revised to 31.11 / share. This is an increase of 29.79% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.80 to a high of 32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.30% from the latest reported closing price of 13.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EH is 0.67%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.02% to 9,642K shares. The put/call ratio of EH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 3,136K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 29.70% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 1,505K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 39.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 136.27% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 944K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 51.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 166.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 126.30% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 115.15% over the last quarter.

EHang Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.