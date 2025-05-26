EHang Holdings Limited Secures CAAC Air Operator Certificates for EH216-S and Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

EHang secures CAAC certifications for EH216-S operations, while financial results show revenue decline and ongoing production expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

EHang Holdings Limited announced the results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a significant operational and financial update. The company sold 11 units of its EH216 series eVTOL aircraft, generating revenues of RMB26.1 million (approximately US$3.6 million), a decrease from RMB61.7 million in Q1 2024. Gross margin improved slightly to 62.4%, while operating and net losses widened, reaching RMB89.9 million and RMB78.4 million respectively. Notably, two EH216-S operators received Air Operator Certificates from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), allowing them to conduct commercial human-carrying flights. EHang is also advancing its VT35 eVTOL model towards certification and expanding its production facilities in Yunfu, planning to double capacity to 1,000 units by year-end. The company remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, targeting around RMB900 million in annual revenue for 2025.

Potential Positives

EH216-S operators received the inaugural Air Operator Certificates from the CAAC, allowing them to conduct commercial human-carrying flight services in China, marking a significant milestone in the low-altitude economy.

EHang's VT35, a next-generation eVTOL, has had its Type Certification application accepted by the CAAC and is undergoing flight testing, indicating progress in EHang's product portfolio expansion.

The expansion of the Yunfu production base will double factory space and increase annual production capacity to meet rising demand for eVTOLs, demonstrating commitment to scaling operations.

EHang expanded its global presence by conducting EH216-S flights in Spain and Mexico, bringing its total international operations to 19 countries, which enhances its market reach and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Decline in total revenues to RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), significantly down from RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating challenges in sales performance.

Increase in operating loss to RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, suggesting worsening financial health.

Adjusted operating loss of RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), a significant decline from adjusted operating income of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which raises concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What recent certifications did EHang receive in China?

EHang obtained Air Operator Certificates for EH216-S operators from the CAAC, allowing commercial human-carrying flights.

How many EH216 series eVTOL units were sold in Q1 2025?

In the first quarter of 2025, EHang sold 11 units of the EH216 series eVTOL aircraft.

What is the financial outlook for EHang in 2025?

EHang expects annual revenues of around RMB 900 million for the fiscal year 2025.

Where is EHang expanding its production capabilities?

EHang is expanding its production base in Yunfu and planning a new factory in Hefei.

What new developments are planned for the VT35 eVTOL model?

The VT35 is undergoing type certification and is set to be unveiled in Q3 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EH forecast page.

Full Release







EH216-S Operators Obtained Air Operator Certificates from CAAC for Commercial Operations











VT35 Type Certificate Application Accepted by CAAC; First Unit Manufactured for Airworthiness Validation Tests











Production Expansion in Yunfu and New Factory Plan in Hefei

















GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025













Sales and deliveries of EH216 series eVTOL







1





were 11 units.











Total revenues



were RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Gross margin



was 62.4%, representing a 0.5 percentage points increase from 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, and a 1.7 percentage points increase from 60.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Operating loss



was RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Net loss



was RMB78.4 million (US$10.8 million), compared with RMB63.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Adjusted operating loss







2







(non-GAAP)



was RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared with RMB12.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating income



2



of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Adjusted net loss







3







(non-GAAP)



was RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), compared with RMB10.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income



3



of RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments balances



were RMB1,114.4 million (US$153.6 million) as of March 31, 2025.















Business Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 and Recent Developments













EH216-S Operators Obtained Air Operator Certificates from CAAC for Commercial Operations













On March 28, 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) issued the inaugural Air Operator Certificates (“OCs”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles in China to two operators of the EH216-S. These operators are EHang General Aviation, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, and Heyi Aviation, an operator affiliated with the Company’s client. With these certificates, the operators are authorized to conduct commercial human-carrying flight services utilizing EH216-S pilotless eVTOLs at their designated operational sites within China.





Prioritizing operational safety, the commercial operations of the EH216-S in China will be methodically expanded through a phased approach. This expansion will transition from isolated airspace to integrated airspace, from aerial tourism to passenger transportation, from pilot sites to additional locations, and from serving invited passengers to the general public.









VT35 Certification and Production Progress













EHang’s VT35, a next-generation long-range lift-and-cruise pilotless eVTOL and upgraded version of the VT30, is in the process of applying for China’s certification. The CAAC has accepted its Type Certification application. The first VT35 unit has been manufactured for airworthiness validation tests and is now undergoing comprehensive flight testing. EHang plans to unveil the VT35 in the third quarter of 2025.









Expansion and Upgrade of Yunfu Production Base













In the first quarter of 2025, the Company commenced the expansion and upgrade of its Yunfu production base. This will double the factory space to 48,000 square meters, with plans to increase the annual production capacity to 1,000 units by the end of this year.









Plan of eVTOL Production Base in Hefei













In February 2025, EHang announced a strategic partnership with JAC Motors and Guoxian Holdings to jointly build a state-of-the-art eVTOL production base in Hefei. The new facility will integrate automation, standardization, and scale production to meet rising demand and accelerate the commercialization of the low-altitude economy.









EH216-S Flights at Shanghai eVTOL Operation Center













In January 2025, the Company’s client conducted trial flights of the EH216-S at an eVTOL operation center located at Longhua Airport on Shanghai’s Xuhui Riverside.









Luohu UAM Exhibition and Experience Center launched in Shenzhen for EH216-S Tourism Flights













In January 2025, the Company’s client launched the Luohu UAM Exhibition and Experience Center in Shenzhen’s Luohu Sports and Leisure Park. This innovative hub, featuring an automated multi-level smart vertiport for EH216-S operations, sets a new standard for urban low-altitude infrastructure and tourism.









International Expansion: EH216-S Flights in Mexico and Spain













With the support of local customers and partners, EH216-S made its flights in Benidorm, Spain in February and in Mexico in March, expanding EHang's global presence to 19 countries.









Academic and Industry Collaboration













In February 2025, EHang established the Aerospace and Intelligent Manufacturing Committee of the Tsinghua University Alumni Association in Guangzhou to foster a low-altitude economy innovation ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area. In March 2025, EHang signed an MoU with the University of Zaragoza (Spain) and the University of Guangzhou to create the Joint Laboratory for Low-Altitude Flight Safety.









Low-Altitude Infrastructure Development with CCIT and CCCC-FHDI













In May 2025, EHang expanded its partnership with CCIT and CCCC-FHDI to jointly develop coastal and river-based low-altitude infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on six strategic areas, including infrastructure planning, marine low-altitude economy models, national low-altitude tourism zones, intelligent logistics corridors, service complexes, and international Belt and Road cooperation.









Management Remarks











Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EHang



: “In the first quarter of 2025, EHang reached a defining moment in our path toward commercial urban air mobility. The official issuance of Air Operator Certificates to EH216-S operators by the CAAC marked the approval for commercial human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services in China, a significant milestone for both EHang and the low-altitude economy, making urban air mobility accessible to the public.





In parallel, we are excited that our next-gen VT35, a long-range lift-and-cruise pilotless eVTOL model, is progressing into type certification process by the CAAC. This model will expand our product portfolio beyond the EH216 series in urban air mobility, enabling broader application scenarios in long-range regional air mobility in the future.





Looking ahead, EHang will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and expand our commercial operations gradually. We are confident in our ability to shape the future of air mobility and maintain our leadership in this sector.”







Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang



: “In the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a revenue decline, primarily due to the timing of customer procurement plans aligning with the issuance of the first OCs at the end of March. However, we are encouraged by the rebound in the second quarter, with sales and deliveries ramping up.





Against the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions andglobal marketvolatility, our operations have not been impacted by tariff measures. We are also exploring potential options for a listing outside the United States, in addition to our existing primary listing on Nasdaq.”









Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025













Revenues









Total revenues were RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by decreased sales volume of EH216 series products.









Costs of revenues









Costs of revenues were RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB23.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB64.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were in line with the decrease in the sales volume of EH216 series products.









Gross profit and gross margin









Gross profit was RMB16.3 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB38.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB99.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were primarily due to the decrease in the sales volume of EH216 series products.









Gross margin was 62.4%, representing a 0.5 percentage points increase from 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, and a 1.7 percentage points increase from 60.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher average selling price of EH216 series products.









Operating expenses









Total operating expenses were RMB110.9 million (US$15.3 million), compared with RMB107.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB162.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to decreased sales-related compensation and lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in 2024.











General and administrative expenses



were RMB61.4 million (US$8.5 million), compared with RMB49.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB69.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation and related share-based compensation expenses due to new grant of share-based awards in the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Research and development expenses



were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million), compared with RMB37.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in 2024.















Operating loss









Operating loss was RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Net loss









Net loss was RMB78.4 million (US$10.8 million), compared with RMB63.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Earnings (loss) per share and per ADS









Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.54 (US$0.07).





Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.08 (US$0.14).









Balance sheets









Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments balances were RMB1,114.4 million (US$153.6 million) as of March 31, 2025.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company uses adjusted operating expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ADS (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. There was no income tax impact on the Company’s non-GAAP adjustments because the non-GAAP adjustments are usually recorded in entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands.





The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of item of share-based compensation expenses, which are included in their comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management members in their financial and operational decision-making.





The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the Non-GAAP Financial Measures is that they do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Further, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





Each of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to its comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or financial results. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s most directly comparable GAAP measures in conjunction with the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





For more information on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.









Adjusted operating expenses











4











(non-GAAP)









Adjusted operating expenses



4



(non-GAAP) were RMB63.6 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB54.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB78.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses



4



(non-GAAP), adjusted general and administrative expenses



4



(non-GAAP), and adjusted research and development expenses



4



(non-GAAP) were RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million) and RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively.









Adjusted operating income (loss)











2











(non-GAAP)









Adjusted operating loss



2



(non-GAAP) was RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared with adjusted operating loss



2



(non-GAAP) of RMB12.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating income



2



(non-GAAP) of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Adjusted net income (loss)











3











(non-GAAP)









Adjusted net loss



3



(non-GAAP) was RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), compared with adjusted net loss



3



(non-GAAP) of RMB10.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income



3



(non-GAAP) of RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders



5



(non-GAAP) was RMB30.8 million (US$4.2 million). Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders



5



(non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB10.0 million, and adjusted net income attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders



5



(non-GAAP) was RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Adjusted Earnings (loss) per share











6











and per ADS











7











(non-GAAP)









Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



6



(non-GAAP) were both RMB0.21 (US$0.03).





Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS



7



(non-GAAP) were both RMB0.42 (US$0.06).









Business Outlook









For the fiscal year 2025, the Company currently remains the annual revenue guidance of around RMB900 million.





The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views regarding its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.









Conference Call









EHang’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, May 26, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).





To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.







Participant Online Registration:







English line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047394-8sctrv.html







Chinese line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047395-s71r48.html







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investors Relations website at



http://ir.ehang.com/



.







About EHang







EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate (“TC”), production certificate (“PC”) and standard airworthiness certificate (“AC”) for pilotless human-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates (“OC”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit



www.ehang.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Exchange Rate







This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB 7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Investor Contact:





ir@ehang.com









Media Contact:





pr@ehang.com





















EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))





























As of

















As of

























December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2025





















RMB

















RMB

















US$





























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)





















ASSETS

















































Current assets:















































Cash and cash equivalents









610,877













382,455













52,704













Short-term investments









513,683













700,213













96,492













Restricted short-term deposits









30,295













31,691













4,367













Accounts receivable, net



8











58,180













28,527













3,931













Inventories









75,687













109,033













15,025













Prepayments and other current assets









68,298













51,449













7,089















Total current assets













1,357,020

















1,303,368

















179,608





























































Non-current assets:















































Property and equipment, net









60,224













127,528













17,574













Operating lease right‑of‑use assets, net









128,433













122,728













16,912













Intangible assets, net









2,617













2,624













362













Long-term investments









33,764













32,035













4,415













Other non-current assets









2,440













12,458













1,717















Total non-current assets













227,478

















297,373

















40,980





























































Total assets













1,584,498

















1,600,741

















220,588





























EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT’D)













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))





























As of

















As of

























December 31, 2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





































Current liabilities:



































Short-term bank loans









64,250

















94,560













13,031













Accounts payable









127,446

















142,174













19,592













Contract liabilities



9











62,561

















54,438













7,502













Current portion of long-term bank loans









10,500

















13,500













1,860













Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests









40,000

















40,000













5,512













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









150,196

















124,166













17,111













Current portion of lease liabilities









12,527

















15,318













2,111













Deferred income









1,504

















1,114













154













Deferred government subsidies









1,209

















1,451













200













Income taxes payable









150

















9













1















Total current liabilities













470,343

























486,730

















67,074

















































Non-current liabilities:



































Long-term bank loans









20,500

















62,000













8,544













Deferred tax liabilities









292

















292













40













Unrecognized tax benefit









5,480

















5,480













755













Lease liabilities









125,719

















120,219













16,567













Other non-current liabilities









6,350

















3,540













488















Total non-current liabilities













158,341

























191,531

















26,394

















































Total liabilities













628,684

























678,261

















93,468





















































Shareholders’ equity:



































Ordinary shares









90













90













12













Additional paid-in capital









2,923,178













2,970,233













409,309













Treasury shares









(10,085





)









(10,085





)









(1,390





)









Statutory reserves









1,772













1,772













244













Accumulated deficit









(1,984,851





)









(2,062,935





)









(284,280





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









25,539













23,540













3,244















Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity













955,643

















922,615

















127,139















Non-controlling interests









171













(135





)









(19





)











Total shareholders’ equity













955,814

















922,480

















127,120

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













1,584,498

















1,600,741

















220,588

























EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB





















US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Total revenues













61,727

















164,278

















26,092

















3,596















Costs of revenues









(23,536





)









(64,590





)









(9,799





)









(1,350





)











Gross profit













38,191

















99,688

















16,293

















2,246





















































Operating expenses:







































Sales and marketing expenses









(20,224





)









(36,203





)









(12,228





)









(1,685





)









General and administrative expenses









(49,676





)









(69,926





)









(61,344





)









(8,453





)









Research and development expenses









(37,836





)









(55,963





)









(37,285





)









(5,138





)











Total operating expenses













(107,736









)













(162,092









)













(110,857









)













(15,276









)















































Other operating income









3,707













6,358













4,686













646















Operating loss













(65,838









)













(56,046









)













(89,878









)













(12,384









)

















































Other income (expense):







































Interest and investment income









2,864













12,028













12,049













1,660













Interest expenses









(859





)









(870





)









(1,153





)









(159





)









Foreign exchange (loss) gain









(245





)









(813





)









1,572













217













Other non-operating income, net









1,037













753













751













103















Total other income













2,797

















11,098

















13,219

















1,821





















































Loss before income tax and loss from equity method investment













(63,041









)













(44,948









)













(76,659









)













(10,563









)











Income tax expenses









(1





)









(177





)









(1





)









-















Loss before loss from equity method investment













(63,042









)













(45,125









)













(76,660









)













(10,563









)











Loss from equity method investment









(347





)









(1,752





)









(1,730





)









(238





)











Net loss













(63,389









)













(46,877









)













(78,390









)













(10,801









)





















EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONT’D)













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB





















US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Net loss













(63,389









)













(46,877









)













(78,390









)













(10,801









)











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









64













19













306













42















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(63,325









)













(46,858









)













(78,084









)













(10,759









)













Net loss per ordinary share:







































Basic and diluted









(0.50





)









(0.33





)









(0.54





)









(0.07





)











Shares used in net loss per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):







































Basic









126,704













141,307













143,886













143,886













Diluted









126,704













141,307













143,886













143,886













Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)





Basic and diluted









(1.00





)









(0.66





)









(1.08





)









(0.14





)















































Other comprehensive income (loss)







































Foreign currency translation adjustments net of nil tax









751













19,946













(1,999





)









(275





)











Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax











751













19,946













(1,999





)









(275





)











Comprehensive loss













(62,638









)













(26,931









)













(80,389









)













(11,076









)











Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests









64













19













306













42















Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(62,574









)

















(26,912









)

















(80,083









)













(11,034









)





















EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB





















US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Sales and marketing expenses













(20,224









)

















(36,203









)

















(12,228









)













(1,685









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









8,817













18,092













1,961













270













Adjusted sales and marketing expenses











(11,407









)

















(18,111









)

















(10,267









)













(1,415









)

















































General and administrative expenses













(49,676









)

















(69,926









)

















(61,344









)













(8,453









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









29,521













45,334













39,173













5,399













Adjusted general and administrative expenses











(20,155









)

















(24,592









)

















(22,171









)













(3,054









)

















































Research and development expenses













(37,836









)

















(55,963









)

















(37,285









)













(5,138









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









14,948













19,833













6,128













844













Adjusted research and development expenses











(22,888









)

















(36,130









)

















(31,157









)













(4,294









)

















































Operating expenses













(107,736









)













(162,092









)













(110,857









)













(15,276









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









53,286













83,259













47,262













6,513













Adjusted operating expenses











(54,450









)

















(78,833









)

















(63,595









)













(8,763









)

















































Operating loss













(65,838









)













(56,046









)













(89,878









)













(12,384









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









53,286













83,259













47,262













6,513













Adjusted operating (loss) income











(12,552









)

















27,213





















(42,616









)













(5,871









)





















EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED













UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONT’D)













(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













RMB





















US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Net loss













(63,389









)













(46,877









)













(78,390









)













(10,801









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









53,286













83,259













47,262













6,513













Adjusted net (loss) income











(10,103









)













36,382

















(31,128









)













(4,288









)













































Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(63,325









)













(46,858









)













(78,084









)













(10,759









)











Plus: Share-based compensation









53,286













83,259













47,262













6,513













Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders











(10,039









)













36,401

















(30,822









)













(4,246









)

















































Shares used in net (loss) earnings per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):







































Basic









126,704













141,307













143,886













143,886













Diluted









126,704













143,959













143,886













143,886













Adjusted basic net (loss) earnings per ordinary share









(0.08





)









0.26













(0.21





)









(0.03





)









Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per ordinary share









(0.08





)









0.25













(0.21





)









(0.03





)









Adjusted basic net (loss) earnings per ADS









(0.16





)









0.52













(0.42





)









(0.06





)









Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per ADS









(0.16





)









0.50













(0.42





)









(0.06





)









___________________________







1



The EH216 series electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft include EH216-S, the standard model for passenger transportation, EH216-F model for aerial firefighting, and EH216-L model for aerial logistics.







2



Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.







3



Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.







4



Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, and adjusted research and development expenses, are non-GAAP financial measures, each defined, respectively, as sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses.







5



Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.







6



Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share excluding share-based compensation expenses.







7



Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted earnings (loss) per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses.







8



As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, amount due from a related party of RMB458 and RMB515 (US$71) was included in accounts receivable, net, respectively.







9



As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, amount due to a related party of RMB2,000 and RMB2,000 (US$276) are included in contract liabilities, respectively.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.