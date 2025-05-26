Stocks
EH

EHang Holdings Limited Secures CAAC Air Operator Certificates for EH216-S and Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

May 26, 2025 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

EHang secures CAAC certifications for EH216-S operations, while financial results show revenue decline and ongoing production expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

EHang Holdings Limited announced the results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a significant operational and financial update. The company sold 11 units of its EH216 series eVTOL aircraft, generating revenues of RMB26.1 million (approximately US$3.6 million), a decrease from RMB61.7 million in Q1 2024. Gross margin improved slightly to 62.4%, while operating and net losses widened, reaching RMB89.9 million and RMB78.4 million respectively. Notably, two EH216-S operators received Air Operator Certificates from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), allowing them to conduct commercial human-carrying flights. EHang is also advancing its VT35 eVTOL model towards certification and expanding its production facilities in Yunfu, planning to double capacity to 1,000 units by year-end. The company remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, targeting around RMB900 million in annual revenue for 2025.

Potential Positives

  • EH216-S operators received the inaugural Air Operator Certificates from the CAAC, allowing them to conduct commercial human-carrying flight services in China, marking a significant milestone in the low-altitude economy.
  • EHang's VT35, a next-generation eVTOL, has had its Type Certification application accepted by the CAAC and is undergoing flight testing, indicating progress in EHang's product portfolio expansion.
  • The expansion of the Yunfu production base will double factory space and increase annual production capacity to meet rising demand for eVTOLs, demonstrating commitment to scaling operations.
  • EHang expanded its global presence by conducting EH216-S flights in Spain and Mexico, bringing its total international operations to 19 countries, which enhances its market reach and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Decline in total revenues to RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), significantly down from RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating challenges in sales performance.
  • Increase in operating loss to RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, suggesting worsening financial health.
  • Adjusted operating loss of RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), a significant decline from adjusted operating income of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which raises concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What recent certifications did EHang receive in China?

EHang obtained Air Operator Certificates for EH216-S operators from the CAAC, allowing commercial human-carrying flights.

How many EH216 series eVTOL units were sold in Q1 2025?

In the first quarter of 2025, EHang sold 11 units of the EH216 series eVTOL aircraft.

What is the financial outlook for EHang in 2025?

EHang expects annual revenues of around RMB 900 million for the fiscal year 2025.

Where is EHang expanding its production capabilities?

EHang is expanding its production base in Yunfu and planning a new factory in Hefei.

What new developments are planned for the VT35 eVTOL model?

The VT35 is undergoing type certification and is set to be unveiled in Q3 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$EH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
  • CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EH forecast page.

Full Release





  • EH216-S Operators Obtained Air Operator Certificates from CAAC for Commercial Operations




  • VT35 Type Certificate Application Accepted by CAAC; First Unit Manufactured for Airworthiness Validation Tests




  • Production Expansion in Yunfu and New Factory Plan in Hefei








GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025






  • Sales and deliveries of EH216 series eVTOL



    1


    were 11 units.





  • Total revenues

    were RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Gross margin

    was 62.4%, representing a 0.5 percentage points increase from 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, and a 1.7 percentage points increase from 60.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Operating loss

    was RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Net loss

    was RMB78.4 million (US$10.8 million), compared with RMB63.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Adjusted operating loss



    2



    (non-GAAP)

    was RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared with RMB12.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating income

    2

    of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Adjusted net loss



    3



    (non-GAAP)

    was RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), compared with RMB10.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income

    3

    of RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments balances

    were RMB1,114.4 million (US$153.6 million) as of March 31, 2025.







Business Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 and Recent Developments






  • EH216-S Operators Obtained Air Operator Certificates from CAAC for Commercial Operations






On March 28, 2025, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) issued the inaugural Air Operator Certificates (“OCs”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles in China to two operators of the EH216-S. These operators are EHang General Aviation, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, and Heyi Aviation, an operator affiliated with the Company’s client. With these certificates, the operators are authorized to conduct commercial human-carrying flight services utilizing EH216-S pilotless eVTOLs at their designated operational sites within China.



Prioritizing operational safety, the commercial operations of the EH216-S in China will be methodically expanded through a phased approach. This expansion will transition from isolated airspace to integrated airspace, from aerial tourism to passenger transportation, from pilot sites to additional locations, and from serving invited passengers to the general public.





  • VT35 Certification and Production Progress






EHang’s VT35, a next-generation long-range lift-and-cruise pilotless eVTOL and upgraded version of the VT30, is in the process of applying for China’s certification. The CAAC has accepted its Type Certification application. The first VT35 unit has been manufactured for airworthiness validation tests and is now undergoing comprehensive flight testing. EHang plans to unveil the VT35 in the third quarter of 2025.





  • Expansion and Upgrade of Yunfu Production Base






In the first quarter of 2025, the Company commenced the expansion and upgrade of its Yunfu production base. This will double the factory space to 48,000 square meters, with plans to increase the annual production capacity to 1,000 units by the end of this year.





  • Plan of eVTOL Production Base in Hefei






In February 2025, EHang announced a strategic partnership with JAC Motors and Guoxian Holdings to jointly build a state-of-the-art eVTOL production base in Hefei. The new facility will integrate automation, standardization, and scale production to meet rising demand and accelerate the commercialization of the low-altitude economy.





  • EH216-S Flights at Shanghai eVTOL Operation Center






In January 2025, the Company’s client conducted trial flights of the EH216-S at an eVTOL operation center located at Longhua Airport on Shanghai’s Xuhui Riverside.





  • Luohu UAM Exhibition and Experience Center launched in Shenzhen for EH216-S Tourism Flights






In January 2025, the Company’s client launched the Luohu UAM Exhibition and Experience Center in Shenzhen’s Luohu Sports and Leisure Park. This innovative hub, featuring an automated multi-level smart vertiport for EH216-S operations, sets a new standard for urban low-altitude infrastructure and tourism.





  • International Expansion: EH216-S Flights in Mexico and Spain






With the support of local customers and partners, EH216-S made its flights in Benidorm, Spain in February and in Mexico in March, expanding EHang's global presence to 19 countries.





  • Academic and Industry Collaboration






In February 2025, EHang established the Aerospace and Intelligent Manufacturing Committee of the Tsinghua University Alumni Association in Guangzhou to foster a low-altitude economy innovation ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area. In March 2025, EHang signed an MoU with the University of Zaragoza (Spain) and the University of Guangzhou to create the Joint Laboratory for Low-Altitude Flight Safety.





  • Low-Altitude Infrastructure Development with CCIT and CCCC-FHDI






In May 2025, EHang expanded its partnership with CCIT and CCCC-FHDI to jointly develop coastal and river-based low-altitude infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on six strategic areas, including infrastructure planning, marine low-altitude economy models, national low-altitude tourism zones, intelligent logistics corridors, service complexes, and international Belt and Road cooperation.





Management Remarks





Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EHang

: “In the first quarter of 2025, EHang reached a defining moment in our path toward commercial urban air mobility. The official issuance of Air Operator Certificates to EH216-S operators by the CAAC marked the approval for commercial human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services in China, a significant milestone for both EHang and the low-altitude economy, making urban air mobility accessible to the public.



In parallel, we are excited that our next-gen VT35, a long-range lift-and-cruise pilotless eVTOL model, is progressing into type certification process by the CAAC. This model will expand our product portfolio beyond the EH216 series in urban air mobility, enabling broader application scenarios in long-range regional air mobility in the future.



Looking ahead, EHang will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and expand our commercial operations gradually. We are confident in our ability to shape the future of air mobility and maintain our leadership in this sector.”




Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang

: “In the first quarter of 2025, we recorded a revenue decline, primarily due to the timing of customer procurement plans aligning with the issuance of the first OCs at the end of March. However, we are encouraged by the rebound in the second quarter, with sales and deliveries ramping up.



Against the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions andglobal marketvolatility, our operations have not been impacted by tariff measures. We are also exploring potential options for a listing outside the United States, in addition to our existing primary listing on Nasdaq.”





Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025






Revenues




Total revenues were RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million), compared with RMB61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB164.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by decreased sales volume of EH216 series products.





Costs of revenues




Costs of revenues were RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB23.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB64.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were in line with the decrease in the sales volume of EH216 series products.





Gross profit and gross margin




Gross profit was RMB16.3 million (US$2.2 million), compared with RMB38.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB99.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were primarily due to the decrease in the sales volume of EH216 series products.




Gross margin was 62.4%, representing a 0.5 percentage points increase from 61.9% in the first quarter of 2024, and a 1.7 percentage points increase from 60.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher average selling price of EH216 series products.





Operating expenses




Total operating expenses were RMB110.9 million (US$15.3 million), compared with RMB107.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB162.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to decreased sales-related compensation and lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in 2024.





  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB61.4 million (US$8.5 million), compared with RMB49.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB69.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation and related share-based compensation expenses due to new grant of share-based awards in the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in the fourth quarter of 2024.





  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB37.3 million (US$5.1 million), compared with RMB37.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses due to a certain portion of share-based awards vested in 2024.







Operating loss




Operating loss was RMB89.9 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB65.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net loss




Net loss was RMB78.4 million (US$10.8 million), compared with RMB63.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Earnings (loss) per share and per ADS




Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.54 (US$0.07).



Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.08 (US$0.14).





Balance sheets




Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments balances were RMB1,114.4 million (US$153.6 million) as of March 31, 2025.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




The Company uses adjusted operating expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ADS (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. There was no income tax impact on the Company’s non-GAAP adjustments because the non-GAAP adjustments are usually recorded in entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands.



The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of item of share-based compensation expenses, which are included in their comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management members in their financial and operational decision-making.



The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the Non-GAAP Financial Measures is that they do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Further, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.



Each of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to its comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or financial results. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s most directly comparable GAAP measures in conjunction with the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



For more information on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.





Adjusted operating expenses





4





(non-GAAP)




Adjusted operating expenses

4

(non-GAAP) were RMB63.6 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB54.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, and RMB78.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses

4

(non-GAAP), adjusted general and administrative expenses

4

(non-GAAP), and adjusted research and development expenses

4

(non-GAAP) were RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million) and RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively.





Adjusted operating income (loss)





2





(non-GAAP)




Adjusted operating loss

2

(non-GAAP) was RMB42.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared with adjusted operating loss

2

(non-GAAP) of RMB12.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating income

2

(non-GAAP) of RMB27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted net income (loss)





3





(non-GAAP)




Adjusted net loss

3

(non-GAAP) was RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), compared with adjusted net loss

3

(non-GAAP) of RMB10.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income

3

(non-GAAP) of RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders

5

(non-GAAP) was RMB30.8 million (US$4.2 million). Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders

5

(non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB10.0 million, and adjusted net income attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders

5

(non-GAAP) was RMB36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted Earnings (loss) per share





6





and per ADS





7





(non-GAAP)




Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

6

(non-GAAP) were both RMB0.21 (US$0.03).



Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS

7

(non-GAAP) were both RMB0.42 (US$0.06).





Business Outlook




For the fiscal year 2025, the Company currently remains the annual revenue guidance of around RMB900 million.



The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views regarding its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.





Conference Call




EHang’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, May 26, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).



To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.




Participant Online Registration:



English line:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047394-8sctrv.html



Chinese line:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047395-s71r48.html



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investors Relations website at

http://ir.ehang.com/

.




About EHang



EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate (“TC”), production certificate (“PC”) and standard airworthiness certificate (“AC”) for pilotless human-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates (“OC”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit

www.ehang.com

.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.




Exchange Rate



This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB 7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Investor Contact:


ir@ehang.com




Media Contact:


pr@ehang.com

























































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))





As of


As of




December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


ASSETS










Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

610,877


382,455


52,704

Short-term investments

513,683


700,213


96,492

Restricted short-term deposits

30,295


31,691


4,367

Accounts receivable, net

8

58,180


28,527


3,931

Inventories

75,687


109,033


15,025

Prepayments and other current assets

68,298


51,449


7,089


Total current assets


1,357,020



1,303,368



179,608












Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net

60,224


127,528


17,574

Operating lease right‑of‑use assets, net

128,433


122,728


16,912

Intangible assets, net

2,617


2,624


362

Long-term investments

33,764


32,035


4,415

Other non-current assets

2,440


12,458


1,717


Total non-current assets


227,478



297,373



40,980












Total assets


1,584,498



1,600,741



220,588




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT’D)


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))





As of


As of




December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







Current liabilities:






Short-term bank loans

64,250


94,560


13,031

Accounts payable

127,446


142,174


19,592

Contract liabilities

9

62,561


54,438


7,502

Current portion of long-term bank loans

10,500


13,500


1,860

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests

40,000


40,000


5,512

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

150,196


124,166


17,111

Current portion of lease liabilities

12,527


15,318


2,111

Deferred income

1,504


1,114


154

Deferred government subsidies

1,209


1,451


200

Income taxes payable

150


9


1


Total current liabilities


470,343



486,730



67,074









Non-current liabilities:






Long-term bank loans

20,500


62,000


8,544

Deferred tax liabilities

292


292


40

Unrecognized tax benefit

5,480


5,480


755

Lease liabilities

125,719


120,219


16,567

Other non-current liabilities

6,350


3,540


488


Total non-current liabilities


158,341



191,531



26,394









Total liabilities


628,684



678,261



93,468










Shareholders’ equity:






Ordinary shares

90


90


12

Additional paid-in capital

2,923,178


2,970,233


409,309

Treasury shares

(10,085
)

(10,085
)

(1,390
)

Statutory reserves

1,772


1,772


244

Accumulated deficit

(1,984,851
)

(2,062,935
)

(284,280
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

25,539


23,540


3,244


Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity


955,643



922,615



127,139

Non-controlling interests

171


(135
)

(19
)


Total shareholders’ equity


955,814



922,480



127,120


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


1,584,498



1,600,741



220,588













































































































































































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended




March 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Total revenues


61,727



164,278



26,092



3,596

Costs of revenues

(23,536
)

(64,590
)

(9,799
)

(1,350
)


Gross profit


38,191



99,688



16,293



2,246










Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing expenses

(20,224
)

(36,203
)

(12,228
)

(1,685
)

General and administrative expenses

(49,676
)

(69,926
)

(61,344
)

(8,453
)

Research and development expenses

(37,836
)

(55,963
)

(37,285
)

(5,138
)


Total operating expenses


(107,736

)


(162,092

)


(110,857

)


(15,276

)









Other operating income

3,707


6,358


4,686


646


Operating loss


(65,838

)


(56,046

)


(89,878

)


(12,384

)










Other income (expense):







Interest and investment income

2,864


12,028


12,049


1,660

Interest expenses

(859
)

(870
)

(1,153
)

(159
)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(245
)

(813
)

1,572


217

Other non-operating income, net

1,037


753


751


103


Total other income


2,797



11,098



13,219



1,821










Loss before income tax and loss from equity method investment


(63,041

)


(44,948

)


(76,659

)


(10,563

)

Income tax expenses

(1
)

(177
)

(1
)

-


Loss before loss from equity method investment


(63,042

)


(45,125

)


(76,660

)


(10,563

)

Loss from equity method investment

(347
)

(1,752
)

(1,730
)

(238
)


Net loss


(63,389

)


(46,877

)


(78,390

)


(10,801

)
















































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONT’D)


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended




March 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Net loss


(63,389

)


(46,877

)


(78,390

)


(10,801

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

64


19


306


42


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(63,325

)


(46,858

)


(78,084

)


(10,759

)


Net loss per ordinary share:







Basic and diluted

(0.50
)

(0.33
)

(0.54
)

(0.07
)


Shares used in net loss per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):







Basic

126,704


141,307


143,886


143,886

Diluted

126,704


141,307


143,886


143,886

Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)


Basic and diluted

(1.00
)

(0.66
)

(1.08
)

(0.14
)










Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustments net of nil tax

751


19,946


(1,999
)

(275
)


Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

751


19,946


(1,999
)

(275
)


Comprehensive loss


(62,638

)


(26,931

)


(80,389

)


(11,076

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

64


19


306


42


Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(62,574

)




(26,912

)




(80,083

)


(11,034

)





























































































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended




March 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Sales and marketing expenses


(20,224

)




(36,203

)




(12,228

)


(1,685

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

8,817


18,092


1,961


270

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses


(11,407

)




(18,111

)




(10,267

)


(1,415

)










General and administrative expenses


(49,676

)




(69,926

)




(61,344

)


(8,453

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

29,521


45,334


39,173


5,399

Adjusted general and administrative expenses


(20,155

)




(24,592

)




(22,171

)


(3,054

)










Research and development expenses


(37,836

)




(55,963

)




(37,285

)


(5,138

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

14,948


19,833


6,128


844

Adjusted research and development expenses


(22,888

)




(36,130

)




(31,157

)


(4,294

)










Operating expenses


(107,736

)


(162,092

)


(110,857

)


(15,276

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

53,286


83,259


47,262


6,513

Adjusted operating expenses


(54,450

)




(78,833

)




(63,595

)


(8,763

)










Operating loss


(65,838

)


(56,046

)


(89,878

)


(12,384

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

53,286


83,259


47,262


6,513

Adjusted operating (loss) income


(12,552

)




27,213





(42,616

)


(5,871

)





































































































































































































































































EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONT’D)


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for per share data and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended




March 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


March 31, 2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Net loss


(63,389

)


(46,877

)


(78,390

)


(10,801

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

53,286


83,259


47,262


6,513

Adjusted net (loss) income


(10,103

)


36,382



(31,128

)


(4,288

)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(63,325

)


(46,858

)


(78,084

)


(10,759

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

53,286


83,259


47,262


6,513

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders


(10,039

)


36,401



(30,822

)


(4,246

)










Shares used in net (loss) earnings per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):







Basic

126,704


141,307


143,886


143,886

Diluted

126,704


143,959


143,886


143,886

Adjusted basic net (loss) earnings per ordinary share

(0.08
)

0.26


(0.21
)

(0.03
)

Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per ordinary share

(0.08
)

0.25


(0.21
)

(0.03
)

Adjusted basic net (loss) earnings per ADS

(0.16
)

0.52


(0.42
)

(0.06
)

Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per ADS

(0.16
)

0.50


(0.42
)

(0.06
)


___________________________




1

The EH216 series electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft include EH216-S, the standard model for passenger transportation, EH216-F model for aerial firefighting, and EH216-L model for aerial logistics.



2

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.



3

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.



4

Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, and adjusted research and development expenses, are non-GAAP financial measures, each defined, respectively, as sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses.



5

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.



6

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ordinary share excluding share-based compensation expenses.



7

Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted earnings (loss) per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses.



8

As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, amount due from a related party of RMB458 and RMB515 (US$71) was included in accounts receivable, net, respectively.



9

As of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, amount due to a related party of RMB2,000 and RMB2,000 (US$276) are included in contract liabilities, respectively.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.