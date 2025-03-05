EHang Holdings Limited to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

EHang will release its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 on March 12, 2025. Conference call details provided.

EHang Holdings Limited, a leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 12, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM EST on the same day, with participants required to register online to obtain call access details. EHang is recognized for its unmanned aerial vehicle systems, including its flagship eVTOL product, the EH216-S, which has received multiple certifications from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The company aims to enhance air mobility while navigating risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements regarding future demand and market acceptance.

EHang will release its unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to engaging with investors.

The company will host anearnings conference call providing an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into its performance and future outlook.

EHang’s EH216-S has received significant certifications, highlighting the company’s leadership in urban air mobility technology and regulatory compliance.

The press release emphasizes EHang’s mission to enable eco-friendly air mobility, which aligns with growing global demand for sustainable technology solutions.

The press release mentions that the financial results will be unaudited, which may raise concerns about the reliability and accuracy of the reported figures.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty and potential risks that could affect the company's future performance, including relationships with strategic partners and litigation.

The press release does not provide specific details about the expected financial outcomes, which may leave investors feeling uninformed about the company's performance.

When will EHang release its financial results?

EHang will release its unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 on March 12, 2025.

What time is EHang'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time on March 12, 2025.

How can I join EHang'searnings call

Participants must register online to receive dial-in details for theearnings conference call

Where can I access EHang's investor information?

Investor information, including the quarterly results, is available on EHang's Investor Relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

What is EHang's mission in urban air mobility?

EHang aims to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone through innovative UAV solutions.

$EH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GUANGZHOU, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.





EHang’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).





To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.







Participant Online Registration:







English line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045823-oki8u7.html







Chinese line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045828-p2qd54.html







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investors Relations website at



http://ir.ehang.com/



.







About EHang







EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit



www.ehang.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact



:



ir@ehang.com









Media Contact



:



pr@ehang.com





