EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Huazhi Hu -- Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Well, I will do the translation for Mr. Hu. Hello everyone, I am Huazhi Hu, Founder and CEO of EHang. As the first mover in the global UAM industry, we have already delivered over 100 units of EHang 216 passenger grade autonomous aerial vehicles or AAVs cumulatively, in China and in the world. We have completed near 10,000 safe flights worldwide with zero accidents. This is an amazing accomplishment for such an innovative passenger grade AAV. Our proprietary full redundancy safety systems have been fully testified by the abundance of real flights. Now, we are entering into the next stage of development from a pure OEM provider, professional products and technologies to a platform operator setting, necessary rules and standards for commercial operation systems. To achieve this goal, we still have a lot to do. Numerous safe flights have laid a solid foundation for us, to start the mass production. We have just completed public trial flights, for verifying and demonstrating the UAM used cases in Korea, which helped to generate new orders from the Korean market.

The quality of our AAVs, always remains our top priority. Since our current production facility can no longer meet the needs of the mass production, we decided to build a new production facility in Guangdong, Yunfu, with an area of 40,000 square meters and the planned initial annual capacity of 600 units passenger great AAVs. More important, we will establish a complete a set of industry standards and systems from designing, production and operations, and we will devote ourselves to designing and developing the infrastructure, including the automated delivery ports, so as to gradually establish an integrated operating system, like the existing airports. This is also an important measure, to ensure the safe operations of EHang 216. Today, we have developed an integrated AAV technology platform, with proprietary intellectual properties. Leveraging our experiences and expertise in the fields of hardware, software and supply chains. We will release more AAV models with different payload levels to meet the demands for mid-haul and long haul flights. Thus gradually expanding the operational range of autonomous air mobility in terms of new products. While we continue to accumulate potential orders of the EHang 216 F Firefighting model, we are accelerating the official certification process. Meanwhile, China's State Council has also proposed to accelerate the industrial upgrade and the practical applications of firefighting unmanned aerial vehicles. The EHang 216 AAVs, included in the passenger version, the firefighting version, and the logistic version are expected it to be key revenue drivers in the years to come.

In respect of policies and the regulations, we are trying to push forward the process. In China, we received an approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for airworthiness certification pilot and trial operation programs, as early as 2018. Recently, the CAAC announced 13 selected cities as a civil unmanned aviation experimental zones. Just recently in last week, China State Council also urged to include UAM development into the national strategies. With the government support and relevant infrastructure upgrades, we will receive airworthiness certificate for EHang 216 in 2021, and the begin to provide commercial operation services. The commercialization of the UAM will definitely be realized sooner than expected. So let's embrace a future together.

Next, our Chief Strategy Officer, Edward Xu, will provide the operational and the business updates. Thank you.

Edward

Well, those were Mr. Xu's remarks. Now let me cover some of our business achievements in the quarter of this year. As Mr. Hu just mentioned, we delivered a strong quarter with impressive business progress and solid financial results. The sales of our flagship passenger grade AAV, EHang 216 reached 23 units, two were the newly launched EHang 216F, a firefighting version of EHang 216. This version is a especially designed AAV for aerial firefighting solution, especially for high-rise buildings. In a recent sector [Phonetic] published by the China State Council, it stressed that the need of innovation for emergency response to fires with application of UAV technologies. So, we believe the launch of the EHang 216F was the right time to meet the potential market demand. With our operational altitude of up to 600 meters, the EHang 216F, is superior to conventional extinguisher equipment of high-rise fires, given the large payload, EHang 216F is the world's first AAV for aerial firefighting. It can carry 150 liters of extinguishing foams and six fire project titles in a single-trip.

Our cluster management techniques, allow us to operate the AAV in the fleet, through the remote ground control stations. So far, we see significant market demands and strong interest from China's emergency management departments and fire departments at all levels. In September, we launched another new product, EHang 216L, an aerial logistic version of the EHang 216 206. This is a multi-loader AAV, with record payload for short to medium haul air logistics, in both urban and rural areas. This model opened up more commercial opportunities for various urban and rural area logistic uses, that require frequent and point-to-point deliveries, including large parcel deliveries, the agricultural product transportation, offshore transportation, aerial emergency response, and disaster relief, etc.

As a world-leading AAV company, we are committed to explore new products and the solutions to meet the high demand for AAVs, to show problems and to empower our smart cities in China and overseas. Moving forward, we have a robust new product pipeline, and we'll continue to develop more used cases to further accelerate the commercialization of AAV technologies and air mobility solutions.

Moving to our business expansion. We announced in July, to set up a new production line in Guangdong, Yunfu, to meet the increasing market demand for AAVs. This will complement to our existing facilities in Guangzhou. With the local government support, the Yunfu factory is expected to start production in the first half of 2021, with an initial capacity of 600 units per annum, especially for EHang 216F. The Yunfu factory will feature an R&D facility and a training center for air mobility. We are excited about this new project, which is expected to bolster our capability to meet increasing demand for AAVs in China.

In this quarter, we also made a several meaningful regulatory breakthroughs in July, EHang 216 was awarded a special flight operations certificate by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation, with which trial flight of the EHang 216 have been permitted and are routinely conducted in Quebec province, Canada. This was the first of its kind permit for periodic operations of passenger grade AAVs in North America, which marked an important milestone in regulatory breakthroughs for EHang 216 in international markets.

Furthermore, in August we were selected to join Ambular, an international project supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, which is developing a flying ambulance for emergency and medical uses. As the first company in the world to launch and commercialize passenger grade AAVs, we will contribute the necessary hardware, such as rotors and motors to the Ambular project. We are excited to join the ICAO supported Ambular project, where we can work with industry leaders, to fulfill the mission of saving critical minutes in emergencies by leveraging our unique technologies and practical experiences.

Most recently, we continued to obtain a service of significant a favorable policies and regulatory breakthroughs, paving the way for our air mobility operations in China and globally. For example, in October, the Civil Aviation Administration of China or CAAC approved 13 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hezhou etc, to be the unmanned civil aviation experimental zones, to accelerate the growth of the UAM industry for various use cases. We are an important force behind this initiative, and supported several cities to obtain approvals.

In late November the General Office of the State Council of the PRC, issued a circular, which urges to bring UAM development into China's national strategies, and formulate relevant policies, standards and legislations. The potential applications of firefighting UAVs were also emphasized by the State Council. He reflects China's government has great emphasis and strategic support for the new UAM industry, and should lay a solid the regulatory foundation for the industry. We think of this will pave the way for China to become the world's largest UAM industry market, and for us to strengthen our leadership and growth momentum.

Notably, our progress in overseas market is equally important. In Asia, we obtained special certificate of airworthiness or SAC for the EHang 216 from Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation in November. A first SAC ever issued to a passenger grade AAV in Korea. Furthermore, we have successfully conducted a maiden flight in the center of Seoul, Daegu, and the Jeju Island, for different used cases, including emergency medical service and aerial sightseeing. This is a significant milestone, marked our starting point to explore the UAM market in Korea.

Moving forward, we will further expand the UAM pilot city network and achieve regulatory breakthroughs in more countries and global organizations, paving the way for global expansion after the virus is contained.

To conclude, we continue to deliver solid performance in this quarter. We are optimistic about our long term product outlook of the UAM industry and we believe our first mover advantage will enable us to drive robust growth in the near future.

Now I will turn it over to our CFO, Mr. Richard Liu, to provide the financial details for this quarter. Richard, please go ahead. Thank you.

Richard Jian Liu -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Edward, and hello to everyone on the call. Before I go into details about our financial results, please note that all numbers presented are in RMB, and percentage changes refer to year-over-year comparisons, unless otherwise specified. Detailed analysis is contained in our earnings press release, which is available on our IR website.

I'm going to highlight some of the key points here. We achieved the highest quarterly revenue and gross profit in the company's history this quarter. Total revenues were RMB71 million, up 104.3% year-over-year, with growth across the main revenue streams. Our core business of air mobility solutions represented 49% of the total revenues. Sales of the EHang 216, the company's flagship passenger-grade AAV reached 23 units, including two units of the firefighting version the EHang 216F, compared with 18 units in Q3 last year.

Gross profit was RMB42 million, up 120.3%. Gross margin reached as high as 59.2%, up 4.3 percentage points from 54.9% in Q3 last year. This was mainly driven by the optimization of cost structure of certain products, and changes in revenue mix. This reflects our competitive value resulting from our leadership and the first mover advantage in the industry.

Adjusted operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, increased by quarter 41.2% to RMB37.9 million. As a percentage of total revenues, it was 53.4% as compared to 77.3% in Q3 2019. The increases were mainly due to higher R&D expenses related to the continuously strengthened product development efforts, and additional G&A expenses related to the public company operations and prudent [Phonetic] provisions in light of COVID-19 evolving.

As revenues continue to ramp up, there is operating leverage that supports our path toward operating profitability. Along this line, we have again achieved the quarterly adjusted operating profitability this quarter, following Q4 last year. Adjusted operating profit was RMB4.5 million compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB7.4 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, compared to negative 21.2% in Q3 last year. We further achieved RMB5.3 million adjusted net income, with a net margin of 7.4%, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB7 million in the same period last year.

Looking at our balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with roughly RMB243 million in cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments. Overall, the financial results in Q3 were solid, with record high positive revenues and gross profit, and we achieved the second quarterly adjusted operating profit and net income, despite the continuous impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now let's turn to the outlook; due to continuous uncertainty surrounding the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic in China and international markets, we are adjusting our outlook for 2020 to at least a 50% growth in annual revenues. Having said that, we have become more optimistic and confident in our long-term growth outlook, given the increase in practical uses and demand for AAVs, and a stronger government emphasis on supporting the industry growth in the global UAM markets, especially in China.

With that, we conclude our prepared remarks for today. Let's now open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. Mr. Hu, Edward, Richard. Thanks for taking my questions. Basically I have three big [Phonetic] questions. The first one, could you share a little bit about the progress in all the government projects you have won. In terms of percentage, what kind of order contribution is now coming from the government? And do we need to wait till the airworthiness certificate, I think when you can get that to next year, before the mass production for the government? My second question is about current revenue or business model, because we noticed that the third quarter revenue significantly outgrew the volume growth for the EHang AAV. So just wondering if there's any change to our business model? Was it client mix or the business mix? And my last question is about the outlook; I know it might still be early, but could you please comment a little bit on the 2021 outlook for next year and probably specify what would be the key drivers for the growth there? Thank you.

Edward Huaxiang Xu -- Chief Strategy Officer

Thank you, Tim. This is Edward. I'll take your first question. So regarding the progress of the government project, right? So basically, we secured the partnership with two city governments in Spain, one is Sevilla, the other is Lliria and so far, we -- the two projects have done so far, so good. We have started the test flights and pushing forward the regulatory process for EHang 216 in Spain, for the further certification and also another project is in China, in -- it's a smart city management project in Hezhou. We are providing the command control center for the government and so far, the project is going well. Thank you. Second question answered by Mr. Hu.

Huazhi Hu -- Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Let me just translate what Mr. Hu said. In the third quarter, actually, we are experiencing a change in our business model, where we are adding new models. Because previously, we have been working as an OEM provider. We are selling our equipment. But we realized that to -- we are going to be operating our system and equipment. So that means, given a lot of this flight data accumulated so far, we are able to provide the real operation by ourselves to our customers. This is just like 100 years ago when Boeing and Airbus are providing the new -- a whole new air transportation to the society and however, the difference that we are not providing this to the pilots. We are providing the service to every normal person without any flying techniques. So that means, we are going to lead -- take the lead for -- to launch the operation model. Thank you.

[Foreign Speech]

Okay. Given our performance in the past few quarters, and we are realizing that the standards and operation framework is very, very important and so, we need to formulate the process and the standards for operations and actually, we -- our customers have received our AAVs, and they are trying to launch the operation. But as a platform operator, we need to set the standard for them and so we are also working closely with CAAC in setting the right standards, and so we believe that safety always remains our top priority, and so we need to get the standards right, so as to provide safe service to the normal person. Okay. The third question? I think Richard.

Richard Jian Liu -- Chief Financial Officer

This is Richard Liu. Tim, I will take your third question. I understand your third question regarding any prospects for the next year? Frankly speaking, as referring to our latest press release, quoting the latest circular issued by the State Council, we are currently assessing the situation. But definitely, this circular will stimulate the future demand and which will lead to more orders in the future. Thank you.

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. Very clear. Thank you very much management team. Thank you.

Vincent Yu -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Thank you management for taking my question. I have three questions. The first one is about the government's support in the regulation. So with regards to the circular released by the State Council of PRC, have we seen any progress made in the regulatory front, in terms of like state subsidy or incentive for manufacturers? My second question is about the margin trends post COVID with new firefighting products line, as we have already started selling this product.

And my third question is actually about the guidance. Actually, we -- in the beginning of the year, we said we will -- the guidance is at least 200%. So obviously, due to the COVID, we see in this earnings, we said we are going to make -- lower it to 50%. That's still a pretty high number, but a big difference compared with the number we previously set. So wondering for -- like is that just order got delayed, we were going to have it, like receive it in the next year, because in terms of international delivery, or any other reason?

[Foreign Speech].

Edward Huaxiang Xu -- Chief Strategy Officer

Okay. So for your first question, maybe I'll explain. So it is very clear that we see more and more positive attitudes or messages sent by the government, including the CAAC and the State Council. For example, CAAC recently selected 13 cities to be the experimental city for unmanned aviation zones in China. And specifically, EHang, we had a connection with at least three of them and this would give us a good opportunity to amplify our EHang 216 and also, this can expedite our process of certification and more importantly, just in last week, we had the State Council's circular, which stressed three points. One is that, it is specifically mentioned, that UAM development is going to be a national strategy in China. Understand that the government will feel the urge, because with Korea and Japan, both countries have elevated this UAM developed into their national strategy. And so China, the government, it's very good to hear that government has realized this problem and also, they see the potential for this industry. So after including UAM into the national strategy, this will be a very important critical factor for the development of the whole industry, and understand that we are the industry leader, and so we should be the key beneficiary of this policy change.

And secondly, they specifically mentioned that it urged the acceleration of the legislation for the UAV in China, given the fast development of the industry. And so we understand that an improved legislative framework will do more good for the industry. And the third, it's specifically mentioned that for the firefighting and emergency service in China, we need to adopt the technology of the UAV. And just in the right time, we launched the firefighting version of EHang 216, so which can just meet the demand for such a product. And so three of the points of the State Council's circular are very positive message for EHang. Thank you.

Richard Jian Liu -- Chief Financial Officer

This is Richard Liu. I'm going to take your second question. So in respect of our gross margin, we have seen our gross margin maintained at a stable high level of around 50% plus since we started the commercial delivery in the first half of last year. If you look at other electrical transportation technology products such as electrical cars, our gross margin is much higher. So in respect of the -- our new model, firefighting model, the gross margin is expected to be in line with that of the other existing models.

And overall, it is expected, our gross margin will be maintained at the similar level of 50% plus going forward and your third question on -- so basically, we just did the 2020 annual revenue guidance, mainly because the extended impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in our business development, mainly including: first, as our CEO, Mr. Hu mentioned, comprehensive infrastructure is needed for operation service; and some of our customers have been developing the infrastructure, including the vertiports. The original plan was to complete the infrastructure in Q4. But due to the extended impact of COVID, the development of the infrastructure has been delayed, resulting in postponed customer pickup of our products into next year and second, we released the firefighting model at the end of July. After that, we had attracted strong interest from emergency management departments and firefighting equipment customers. Actually, there is increasing number of potential orders in discussion.

However, because this is type of special requirement, it requires special equipment certification before official sales can be effected. We have been trying to accelerate the certification process, after the release in July in order to make up the time lost due to the virus outbreak, and aim to get it before the year-end. As the COVID outbreak resurged, now it is expected, the certification would be completed around next Q2. So the sales plan of this firefighting model in 2020 has to be postponed to next year.

And third, at the beginning of the year, it was planned for the European markets to generate important business leads and revenues. For this goal, we not only formed a local operating team, but also obtained the flight permits, such as one in Norway, and established partnership with two Spanish cities. But severe pandemic situation in Europe hindered our business execution. Although in Q3, we had tried our best to speed up the execution, to make up for the time lost. As all of you know, the rebounded pandemic in Europe hindered us again.

So to sum up, based on the latest revaluation, we adjust the guidance for provisional purpose. Having said that, it is expected to be a temporary situation. As our CEO point out, based on our new development, especially the latest breakthroughs of the Chinese government's policies and strategies. We are more confident in the company's sustained long-term fast growth prospects. Hope this answers your question. Thank you.

Vincent Yu -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Yes. Very much. Thank you very much.

Arvind Monie -- Wellington Management -- Analyst

Hi, good evening. Hi Edward. Hi Mr. Hu and Richard. Thanks for doing the call. So maybe going back to a few questions before, and just to try and understand your business model better. Can you kind of give us a sense of how you move from being an OEM, to being kind of following a command control center model? And how that is impacting your kind of receivables. So as I do look at your outstanding receivables at the end of the quarter, it's quite a substantial increase from the corresponding period. So I just want to understand how your business model is evolving. What are your credit terms? I think the last time we spoke, you kind of managed the command control center for maybe like six months, and then transferred kind of either authority or knowhow to the local government, and then things take over from there. So can you just kind of explain and give us a background of how your business model is evolving over time? Thank you.

Huazhi Hu -- Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Let me translate this to Mr. Hu, and he will take the question.

[Foreign Speech].

Okay. I will translate the first. So first, we are not saying that we are going to change our business model. We just added new business to our existing platform. For example, previously, we were OEM provider. We didn't manage to operate the AAVs all by ourselves. But we understand that we -- now, we are going to operate the AAVs or platforms by ourselves. It seems that we are changing from a pure airline manufacturing company into airline operating company. So the two business models are integrated.

[Foreign Speech]

And second, we realized that the value for EHang is that, we are providing the individual, a customized transportation mobility services to each individuals. For example, during the COVID-19, in many countries, the public transportation has been suspended due to the outbreak of the virus. But the individual mobility transportation becomes important. So EHang is providing the mobility service to individual by these AAVs. So this definitely shows the value of our company, of our products.

[Foreign Speech]

So far, we have built five command control centers in China. And meanwhile, we are building a new one in Europe, in Azerbaijan specifically. So given these command control centers, we are able to manage the operation of all our AAVs very well, very smoothly.

[Foreign Speech]

So all these command control centers actually help to improve the management of all our AAVs, not only into EHang 216, but the other AAVs to be applied in different use cases, such as the highway inspection, the environmental protection, etc, and to help to realize the smart city management function. So we are going to build more command control centers, not only in China, but maybe in Japan, in Korea in future. So all these command control centers formed a good integrated network, so that we are able to manage the operation of our AAVs well.

[Foreign Speech]

And specifically in China, we are completing our infrastructure, including the landing path and the vertiports, etc. So with more of such infrastructure being built, we are going to build a more complete network, and so that the individual customers or passengers can use our service more conveniently.

[Foreign Speech]

So in the future, we are going to see more of our command control centers being built in different cities. And so this will not only improve the operation of our EHang 216 passenger AAV, but also, can help to improve the smart city management for the local government, which may generate more revenues for us.

[Foreign Speech]

So actually, if you look at our business model and with the revenue mix, so there is nothing to be reduced from our previous structure. We didn't cut any of our existing services, but we are going to add this self-operation service. Okay. That's all Mr. Hu's answer.

Arvind Monie -- Wellington Management -- Analyst

Edward, if I don't mind, a follow-up just on this one. So can you sort of -- in an ideal situation, let's say, for example, when you're working with the Hezhou government, let's say you build the infrastructure, you manage the command control center for six months, when does receivables start flowing in? Is it after handing over? What is the usual sort of business terms? That's one. And the other one is more kind of a question on smart city. There are other companies in China. I recently spoke to a company called RocKontrol, and they are doing basically video-based IoT-AI sort of integration with smart cities, where for example, traffic management is managed by stationary cameras, for example. But they're also talking about a control center based on kind of fixed camera placements across various key parts of the city. So how do kind of local governments think about these multiple solutions, as they go from mobile solution like yours? Are you talking to companies like this to kind of come up with a better and more integrated solution? If you can kind of give us an insight on how this is playing out with the government, that will be great to know.

Huazhi Hu -- Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you and let me translate the question first.

[Foreign Speech].

Okay, Mr. Hu answered the first question, regarding specifically our project in Hezhou. For building this command control center, we will get a one-off fee or revenue from the government for building this command control center. And second, we're going to charge the service fees for operating this command control center for the government and so basically, there are two portions of the revenues. First, is a fixed amount of revenues for regular services and the second, we are going to add more services to more specific or special use cases, and to generate additional revenues from that.

[Foreign Speech]

And additionally, the government may consider purchasing more AAVs from us, not only the EHang 216 passenger AAV, but some industrial application AAVs. For example, the 3D mapping will be one of the functions the government will need, and so meanwhile, we are also going to provide the training services for the government, which may generate additional revenues. Let me translate your second question.

[Foreign Speech]

So first, we see there are big differences between our UAV smart city management model and the other static camera model. For example, one of the application scenario is that for our command control center in Shaoguan and Hezhou. A major function is for this firefighting -- for forest firefighting prevention. And so normally, you cannot rely on static camera to detect the forest fires. And so -- but our UAVs, our AAVs, can fly for the patrol and inspection and the detection of fires and while the fire has been detected, we have then to send our firefighting version AAV to put out the fires. So this is something that's not possible by the normal smart city management systems. So this is our unique application.

Arvind Monie -- Wellington Management -- Analyst

Thank you very much Edward. Thank you Mr. Hu and Richard. Thank you.

Richard Jian Liu -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating on today's call and for all your support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

Duration: 59 minutes

Call participants:

Julia Qian -- Managing Director, Blueshirt Group Asia

Huazhi Hu -- Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Jian Liu -- Chief Financial Officer

Edward Huaxiang Xu -- Chief Strategy Officer

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Vincent Yu -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Arvind Monie -- Wellington Management -- Analyst

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.