EHang Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 26, 2025

EHang will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

EHang Holdings Limited, a leader in Urban Air Mobility technology, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 on May 26, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Anearnings conference callis scheduled for that same day at 8:00 AM ET, with details for telephone access provided through an online registration process. EHang specializes in unmanned aerial vehicles and solutions across various sectors, including transportation and smart city initiatives. The company has achieved significant regulatory milestones with its EH216-S eVTOL aircraft, being the first to receive type and production certifications from China's Civil Aviation Administration, enabling consumer flight services. EHang aims to integrate autonomous flight into daily life and enhance urban mobility worldwide.

Potential Positives

EHang is set to release its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The company will host anearnings conference call allowing stakeholders to engage directly with management and get insights into the company's performance.

EHang's EH216-S has received the world's first type certificate, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft, showcasing its leadership and innovation in the UAM industry.

The company has been granted Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL flight services for mass consumers, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization of urban air mobility solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements that suggest potential risks and uncertainties, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The necessity of an online registration process to join theearnings conference callmay deter some investors from participating, potentially limiting communication and transparency.

The announcement of only unaudited financial results may lead to skepticism about the company's financial health and operational stability until the final audited results are released.

FAQ

When will EHang release its Q1 2025 financial results?

EHang will release its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 on May 26, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is the EHangearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2025.

How can I join the EHang conference call?

To join the conference call, participants must complete an online registration process via provided links.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live and archived webcast will be available on EHang's Investor Relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

What is EHang's mission in Urban Air Mobility?

EHang's mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $EH stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EH forecast page.

Full Release



GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday, May 26, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.





EHang’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, May 26, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).





To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.







Participant Online Registration:







English line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047394-8sctrv.html







Chinese line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10047395-s71r48.html







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investors Relations website at



http://ir.ehang.com/



.







About EHang







EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco–friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") systems and solutions: air mobility (including human transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless human-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services for mass consumers issued by the CAAC. As a pioneer in UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang is committed to make autonomous flight a part of everyday life - delivering the transformative benefits of urban air mobility to smart cities and communities around the world. For more information, please visit



www.ehang.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact



:



ir@ehang.com









Media Contact



:



pr@ehang.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.