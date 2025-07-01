EHang Holdings Limited and Reignwood Aviation Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Urban Air Mobility in China and Southeast Asia

EHang partners with Reignwood Aviation to advance urban air mobility and eVTOL deployment in China and Southeast Asia.

EHang Holdings Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Reignwood Aviation Group to advance urban air mobility (UAM) in China and Southeast Asia. The collaboration will focus on integrating traditional aviation with next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, particularly for low-altitude tourism and related services. This partnership aims to develop a comprehensive urban transportation network and establish integrated low-altitude service hubs, including training programs to address certification needs in the industry. Both companies plan to implement eVTOL operations in key tourism areas, promoting the low-altitude economy model while enhancing their capabilities in air mobility solutions.

Potential Positives

EHang has established a strategic partnership with Reignwood Aviation Group, which is expected to enhance its capabilities in the urban air mobility sector and accelerate the commercialization of its eVTOL technology.

The collaboration aims to leverage both companies' strengths to develop a comprehensive low-altitude economy, thereby contributing to EHang's international expansion efforts, particularly in Southeast Asia.

This partnership will facilitate the deployment of EHang's EH216-S in key cultural and tourism destinations, enhancing the visibility and potential customer base for its innovative aviation solutions.

The joint initiative will also include the establishment of a Flight Training Center to address talent development in the sector, supporting both domestic and international markets with increased operational expertise.

Potential Negatives

This strategic partnership may create dependency on Reignwood Aviation Group for operational success, potentially exposing EHang to risks associated with Reignwood's business performance and operational capabilities.

The reliance on a partnership model raises questions about EHang's ability to independently scale its operations and technology deployment in the competitive UAM market.

The forward-looking statements suggest inherent uncertainties and risks which could impact the realization of anticipated benefits from the partnership, indicating potential volatility in EHang's strategic outlook.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group?

EHang and Reignwood have formed a strategic partnership to develop urban air mobility solutions through eVTOL technologies.

How will this partnership benefit low-altitude tourism in China?

The partnership will prioritize deploying eVTOLs for low-altitude tourism and expand to comprehensive urban air mobility services.

What is the main goal of EHang and Reignwood's collaboration?

The primary goal is to integrate traditional aviation with next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft globally.

What is EHang's flagship product in urban air mobility?

EHang's flagship product is the EH216-S, a pilotless eVTOL that has received multiple airworthiness certifications.

How does this partnership relate to Southeast Asia's aviation market?

The partnership aims to bring China’s low-altitude economy model to Southeast Asia, promoting UAM ecosystems in the region.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Reignwood Aviation Group. Leveraging their respective strengths, the two parties will collaborate under China’s national strategy for developing the low-altitude economy, guided by the principles of technology empowerment, scenario-driven innovation, and global expansion. Together, they aim to set a global standard for integrating traditional general aviation with next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft.















Image: EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group's agreement signing ceremony







According to the agreement, Reignwood Aviation Group plans to deploy eVTOLs at scale, prioritizing at its operational hubs in key cultural and tourism destinations. The partnership will begin with consumer-facing applications such as low-altitude tourism and related ground services. Over time, the cooperation will further expand to UAM field to build a three-dimensional urban transportation network. In the long term, the two parties aim to expand to more scenarios and low-altitude services including passenger transportation, aerial logistics, emergency response, etc.





To support eVTOL low-altitude flight services, EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group plan to explore and establish integrated low-altitude service hubs offering flight demonstration, aircraft takeoff and landing services, energy supply and maintenance. They will also plan to jointly launch a digitalized fleet management platform enabling future demands for high-density, high-frequency, and high-complexity low-altitude UAV and eVTOL flights. Additionally, they plan to jointly establish a “Reignwood –EHang Flight Training Center,” leveraging Reignwood’s aviation expertise and infrastructure to develop training programs that address the sector’s certified talent needs in both domestic and international markets.





Internationally, EHang and Reignwood Aviation Group will promote local airworthiness certification and deploy the EH216-S in core tourist areas such as Bangkok and Phuket. This collaborative approach aims to bring China’s successful low-altitude economy model to the ASEAN region, supporting the development of UAM ecosystems across Southeast Asia.





Gang Zheng, Chairman of Reignwood Aviation Group, said, "This cooperation marks a significant step forward in Reignwood Aviation’s intelligent transformation. As a private general aviation enterprise with full operational qualifications and industry-leading service capabilities in China -- and as low-altitude tourism demonstration enterprise by the China National Tourism Administration—Reignwood Aviation has built a national network of five operational bases. Our business spans aviation operations, services, airport management, and aircraft sales, supported by a fleet of over 60 aircraft and a total investment of RMB 2.0 billion. Partnering with EHang is a recognition of its disruptive technology and leadership. As the world’s first company to receive a human-carrying airworthiness certificate for a pilotless aircraft, EHang’s values of safety, intelligence, and sustainability align perfectly with our innovation-driven vision for the future.”





Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, commented, “This strategic partnership with Reignwood Aviation Group marks another important milestone in our global low-altitude economy strategy. Reignwood’s extensive experience in general aviation operations, airport infrastructure, and international resource integration will be instrumental in accelerating the scale deployment and commercial operation of the EH216-S. We look forward to jointly exploring the integration of traditional aviation and innovative eVTOL technologies -- starting from tourism use cases and scaling toward comprehensive UAM solutions. We’re excited to jointly build a leading operational model in China and extend our collaboration to Southeast Asia and beyond.”







About EHang







EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services for mass consumers issued by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit



www.ehang.com



.







About Reignwood Aviation







Reignwood Aviation Group leverages China’s booming general aviation market to lead the nation’s strategic emerging industries. With five operational bases, it builds a modern service cluster covering Aviation Operations, Services, Airport Management, and Sales. As China’s top private general aviation enterprise with the most licenses and largest fleet, Reignwood offers integrated services including pilot training, aircraft procurement, financial solutions, fleet maintenance, and airport management. Rooted in China and serving global markets, it is a one-stop general aviation service provider.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





Media Contact: pr@ehang.com





Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf0ef1bb-32ef-497e-a467-f1accb8728a3





